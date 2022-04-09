Suspect charged in deadly shooting outside Beloit high school extradited back to Rock Co.

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — The 19-year-old man charged in a deadly shooting outside a Beloit high school in January has been extradited back to Wisconsin after being arrested in Michigan, online records show.

Amaree Goodall is now in custody in the Rock County Jail, a jail roster shows. He was arrested late last month in Ottawa County, Michigan, and waived his right to an extradition hearing.

Online records do not specify when the extradition occurred.

Goodall faces one felony count of first-degree reckless homicide in the Jan. 29 shooting in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School that left 19-year-old Jion Broomfield dead.

Court records do not list any future appearances for Goodall as of Friday night.

