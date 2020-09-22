Suspect arrested in slaying of Chetek man in Barron County

Associated Press by Associated Press

CHETEK, Wis. — Barron County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a man in Chetek.

Dispatchers got a call from a woman Sunday afternoon who said she found her son unresponsive outside of the house and that there was blood inside the home.

Deputies arrived found 23-year-old Garrett Macone was dead.

Detectives began doing interviews and several hours later arrested a 25-year-old Rice Lake man in Macone’s death.

He’s currently being held in the Barron County Jail. Officials haven’t said how Macone died.

