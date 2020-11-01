Suspect arrested in shooting incident late Saturday night

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

PORTAGE, Wis. — Portage police arrested Joshua C. Tavers for shooting a male victim in the leg around midnight on Saturday.

Officers responded to the incident after Colombia County dispatch took a report that a male had sustained a gunshot wound in the alleyway of the 100 block of E Cook Street.

According to the incident report, the victim and his family identified the suspect prior to the victim’s transport. Officers obtained a search warrant and found Tavers at his residence on the 100 block of E Franklin Street. He is now in police custody.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at a regional hospital. Officials said this was not a random act.

