Suspect arrested in Fitchburg stabbing, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred on Breckenridge Court on Sunday morning, according to Fitchburg Police.

At around 4:43 a.m. an officer was flagged down by a citizen who said their friend was injured and led the officer to the victim. The suspect was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

The victim had several life-threatening stab wounds. The officer gave the victim first aid until they were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time, but police say they are in stable condition.

The suspect was booked into Dane County Jail pending charges of Reckless Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct while armed. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

