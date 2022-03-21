Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting woman, leading police on chase

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A suspect is in custody Monday after allegedly assaulting a woman and leading police on a chase.

Janesville police responded to a disturbance in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue just before 3 a.m. A woman reportedly told officers that she had been assaulted, taken against her will and that the suspect was armed and impaired.

The name and description of the suspect were not publicized.

Officers said they located the suspect near Center Avenue and Joliet Street, but the suspect drove away when officers approached. Officers began a chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly rammed a squad car to avoid arrest. The officer inside the vehicle was uninjured. The suspect eventually ran off the road and was arrested in the 1800 block of Waterford Drive. They face charges of operating while intoxicated, recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. They are currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

