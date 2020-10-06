Susanne Sullivan

COLUMBUS—Susanne K. Sullivan age 70, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 1, 1949 to Fred and Ruby (Edington) Mueller in Boscobel. She was married to Jerald Sullivan on July 12, 1969 in Muscoda. She worked at American Family Insurance for 45 years.

She is survived by her husband Jerry, two children Kimberley (Kent) Theel of De Pere and Guy (Heather) Sullivan of DeForest; sisters Sharon Muhlenbruch of Clear Lake IA, Janette (Frank) Alfano of Madison, Janice Karenbauer of Butler PA, Sandra Petritis of Twin Lakes, Patti Mueller of Madison; a brother Robert Mueller of Richland Center and grandchildren Kaylee and Kamden Theel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant sister Virginia Mae.

A private family service was held with Vicar Rick Bursh officiating. Interment was in Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, Keyeser.

Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for all their help and compassion.

