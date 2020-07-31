Susann S. “Suzy” Griffiths

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Susann S. “Suzy” Griffiths, age 76, of Madison passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday July 26, 2020.

She was born on May 6, 1944, to Orville and Loretta Schaffer in Lebanon, Pa. She was part of the Monona Grove class of 1962 and UW Madison class of 1966.

There are no real words to describe how wonderful a person Suzy was. She was incredibly involved with her family and friends. She was never without a smile and a laugh. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin Department of Medicine Residency Program in 2008, she kept herself busy with many activities such as: PLATO, volunteering at the Overture Center, University League, Blue Lake Group, “Rummies”, ballet, Bridge and book club to name a few. Her love for the arts and travel was very evident from her trips all around the world (Africa, South America, Italy, England, Iceland, etc.) to her continuous attendance at greater Madison area performing arts. Our lives will be a little less bright and colorful without her.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Julie; and brother, Andy Schaffer.

She is survived by her loving children, William Griffiths III (Samantha) and Tara Munn (Brad); her grandchildren, Rachel Griffiths, Drew Munn and Alex Munn, who were her world; her sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Mark Melcher; her nephews, Chad Melcher (Kim), Todd Melcher (Holly), Troy Melcher (Missy) and Kyle Melcher (Jenny), as well as her seven great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date when Suzy can be celebrated will all her family and friends in one place.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be used to support the arts in the Madison area. Some of her favorites were The American Players Theatre, Forward Theater, Overture Center and Madison Ballet.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420