Susan (Sielehr) Wirth

Susan (Sielehr) Wirth, age 81, passed away on February 11, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born on July 4, 1940, to Norman and Mabel (Hurlburt) Sielehr in Madison, WI.

Susan was a Lending Manager for First Federal Savings and Loan/Associated Bank for over 35 years. She loved spending time with her family, including her annual camping trips with her sisters. Susan’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, cooking, shopping, reading, sewing, and cross-stitching. She also enjoyed traveling and was extra fond of her trips to Hawaii.

Susan is survived by her children, Don, Tom (Pam), Mike (Sheila), Patty (Ara Mesdjian); grandchildren, Jared and Krista, Brooke, and Lexi (and their mother Jackie Melah), Dominick and Noah; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Leo and Kayden, sister, Ginny (Fred) Grueneberg; Jim (Nellie) Sielehr and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bill, Mary, Becky, Dorothy; nephew, Brian and great-nephew, Gabriel.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the loving care they gave Susan, especially DeAnne and Beth.

A Celebration of Susan’s Life will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home in Verona, WI. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M until the service at noon with snacks to follow at the Funeral Home. Burial will be taking place at Roselawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Agrace Hospice Care in Susan’s name.

