On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Susan Lynn Whelan, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 84.

Susan was born LaVerne Susan Lynn Luebke on September 8, 1935, in Iron Ridge, WI to Arthur Charles and Linda Minna (Fischer) Luebke. On June 2, 1955, she married Raymond R. Kuehl in Dodge County, WI. They raised one son, Bruce Allan, together.

Susan resided in Monona and the Madison area all her life. After surviving a stroke several years ago, she made great strides in recovery and lived a quiet life at Oakwood Village Assisted Living until she passed peacefully. She enjoyed the faculty, staff and friends she made while a resident at Oakwood. She shared her birthday and Mother’s Day treats with them, participated in all of the arts and crafts, attended church services and really made her mark on the home.

Susan had a great sense of humor. She had a passion for taking care of people and making them happy. She loved to travel, having been to Ireland, among other places. She loved to shop alone and with her granddaughters, whom she adored. Susan was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and would not miss a game on the TV, even when her vision deteriorated.

Susan was preceded in death by 2nd husband, Robert Roush, in 1992 and 3rd husband, Robert Whelan, in 2005; her father, Arthur and her mother, Linda; brothers, Franklyn “Toddy” and Earl; and sisters, Bernice and Adeline.

She is survived by her 1st husband, Ray; her beloved son, Bruce; her three granddaughters, Kelsey, Katelyn and Kristina Kuehl; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sue’s smile, compassion and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held for her in the future.

