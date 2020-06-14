Susan Lynn Hansen

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – Susan Lynn Hansen, age 58, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 7, 1961, in Madison, the daughter of Albert and Beverly (Schlimgen) Hall.

Susan graduated from La Follette High School. She worked as a Credit Manager for ABC Supply. Susan enjoyed camping and attending music festivals. She was very family orientated and loved being a grandmother.

Susan is survived by daughter, Susan K. Hansen; granddaughter, Taylor Luetzow; sisters, Sharon MacDonald, Marilyn (Ron) Ary, Carolyn (John) Adametz and Jacquelyn (Troy Ballweg) Johnson; and brothers, Brian (Lynda Maly) Hall and Alan (Cynthia) Hall. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Hansen; and brother-in-law, Michael MacDonald.

Susan’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare, specifically Melissa and Courtney for all the kind and compassionate care they gave her.