Susan Lee Willey Evans

by Obituaries

Susan Lee Willey Evans, 73, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center.

Susan was born on December 31, 1947 daughter of the late Edward Willey and Helen (Conger) Kaluzne.

Susan was loved by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Evans; daughter, Cynthia Lacy of Fort Atkinson; sisters, Jane (Gene) McCulloch of Watertown and Sheryl (Gary) Bermes of Whitewater; and many nieces and nephews her loved her dearly.

She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Anthony Kaluzne and ex-husband, James Lacy.

Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Fort Christian Assembly, 212 Talcott Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will take place at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.