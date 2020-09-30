Susan Kay “Susie” Morgan

STOUGHTON – Susan Kay “Susie” Morgan, age 71, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

She was born on July 28, 1949, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Bernard Keith Morgan and Dorothy Jean Morgan.

Susan was born with a disability. At a young age she moved to what was the Southern Wisconsin Center. As the climate changed in regard to people with disabilities, she moved to her own home in Stoughton with the services of Community Living Connections and MARC. Susan was able to live her “best life” with her family close by and the wonderful people who cared for her on a daily basis. She loved to go for walks in her neighborhood and attend many special gatherings, especially if there was ice cream. She worked at Stoughton MARC until her health declined.

Susan is survived by her siblings, Connie Morgan of Stoughton, Michele (Joseph) Schwarz of North Freedom, Melinda Morgan of Lake Delton, Jan (Butch) Galston of Sun Prairie and Russ (Lori) Morgan of Gaston, Ore.; and 11 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Jill Wholley of Fall River, Mass.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff of Lincoln House for their care and support. The family would also like to thank Katie and Nick Byers for their amazing care that they have shown to Susan and the entire family.

Funeral services will be PRIVATE.

A public drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. 2020. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage will also be private.

Memorials in Susan’s name may be made to the Community Living Connections. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

