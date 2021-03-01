Susan Joan Morris

COTTAGE GROVE – Susan Joan Morris, age 68, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Kindred Hearts.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1953, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Evan and Jane (Rea) Morris.

Susan worked as a daycare provider for most of her life. Susan was kind-hearted and cared for everybody around her. She was a member of City Church and enjoyed participating in the church Bible studies. Susan loved spending time with her family camping. She also loved jumping rope, singing, being outdoors and going for walks in the Arboretum.

Susan is survived by her three daughters, Katherine Dinwiddie, Sarah Kennedy and Allie Branch; two sons, Adam Dinwiddie and Micah Bristol; eight grandchildren, Randel Hillestad, Robert Hillestad, Aaliyah Branch, Jada Branch, Singha Saenluang, Arrow Dinwiddie, Maple Dinwiddie and Paisley Bristol; two sisters, Kathy (Udo) Schlentrich and Diane Morris; and two brothers, Tom (Carol) Morris and Jerry (Adrian) Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held.

