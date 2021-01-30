Susan Jane Young

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and best friend, Susan J. Young, also known as Susie.

Susan died at home with her daughters by her side on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from an aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that caused severe anemia, the onset of which was sudden, and the progression was swift. We all truly believed that she would live ‘forever’ as she was a dynamic force to reckon with – she was aggressively independent, highly conscious of her health, fiercely protective of her family, actively engaged in her surroundings, and strictly adherent to her daily exercise routine.

Susan was born in Milwaukee, Wis., in March 1934 to Mildred and Arthur Ornst. She was the youngest of two children – her brother, Robert (Bonnie) lived in Brookfield, Wis., until his passing two years ago. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School, then obtained a B.S. in Related Art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1956. She returned to the UW in 1995 to secure a B.A. in Art.

After graduation she had the honor of becoming a signature member of the Midwest Watercolor Society and the American Watercolor Society. Over the years she participated in several organizations related to art, including the Madison Art Guild, Madison Watercolor Society, Midwest Watercolor Society, Watercolor West, and Wisconsin Painters and Sculptors. She also took part in numerous juried and other art shows in which she won multiple awards, and has art in permanent collections at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, and the University of Wisconsin Medical School. In 2003 she was the featured artist in the WHA-TV Arts and Antiques Auction. She donated pieces of art to this cause annually for years.

In addition to being an accomplished painter, Susie was a talented concert pianist for which she received several awards and accolades, and participated in other forms of art including bird carving, book making and mixed media. In addition to being artistic, she was quite athletic and enjoyed the outdoors. Susie loved a good round of golf, bird watching, camping, horseback riding, skiing, gardening and hiking. When Susie’s children took up figure skating, she chose to participate as well instead of watching from the bleachers. She also loved her canine pals, the most recent being an enchanting miniature golden doodle.

Susan was very involved in both of her grandchildren’s lives, mentoring them in art and music, helping them to perform at high levels of proficiency. Susie regularly practiced with Tony as he played the violin, and often accompanied him on the piano during competitions and performances. Susie and Adrienne loved to create art together, and often attended workshops to learn new techniques. In her later years, she took up calligraphy with the assistance of her granddaughter. Susie enjoyed the pursuit of beauty in all aspects of her life, especially in her practice as an artist and musician. Susan taught her whole family not only to love and appreciate the arts, but to value the process of expression over the pursuit of perfection.

Some of the other activities that brought joy to her life included attending the Art Fair on the Square with her girls, following and discussing current political events, participating in exercise classes and art workshops with friends, taking walks with her family, and working out at the health club and on Zoom over the last year. She was always ‘in style’ and loved to go out for dinner and to a show, or just do simple things such as running errands to greenhouses and supermarkets.

During her life Susie showed strength and resiliency in the face of multiple orthopedic issues, breast cancer, and after her house was severely damaged by a tornado. She always took these things in stride, meeting them head on with a sunny disposition, preferring to see them as a challenge to conquer. She showed us how to let our fierce love of life guide us through the pain.

Susie loved her family and would do anything for them, all she wanted was for them to be healthy and happy. She did so much for the family, but her modesty made it difficult for her to accept thanks easily. She was the definition of a mama bear, strong, loving and protective right to the end.

Susan is survived by her children, Rebecca, an elementary school teacher in the Verona school system, and Elizabeth (Jean) a retired Occupational Therapist who most recently worked for UW Health; her grandchildren, Adrienne and Anthony; and three nieces and two nephews.

She was buried this week at The Natural Path Sanctuary located at the Farley Center. Services are limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to one of the following organizations:

-Dane County Humane Society

-Wisconsin Youth Symphony

-The Lymphoma Research Foundation

-Natural Path Sanctuary at the Farley Center

-Bright Focus Foundation for Macular Degeneration Research

-Wisconsin Public Radio

We would also like to give thanks to all the medical care providers at UnityPoint Meriter Hospital, and the caregivers from Agrace HospiceCare for their support during her passage. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

