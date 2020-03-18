Susan J. Pieper

Susan Joy Pieper passed away on March 16th after a brief illness at SSM Hospital, Madison.

Susan was born December 12, 1960 in Sauk Prairie, the daughter of Cliff and Lois (Lucey) Pieper. She spent the first years of life in Sauk City. At the age of six she attended Lapham Orthopedic School, and graduated from Madison Memorial High School’s special education program for the developmentally disabled. She worked at different venues in Madison. Susan enjoyed her time being independent, and her motorized wheelchair took her to State Street, to Libraries, and gave her the opportunity to get out and watch people. Susan received much joy following the local band “Cherry Pie” traveling to many of their shows. She had an unforgettable smile and was featured in Madison’s “State Street Pulse ’06” for giving so much of her time out in the cold ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. She lived most of her life in Madison, which was so well supported by Options in Community Living. Options’ mission is to value and support individuals with all types of disabilities. Her family is forever grateful for the care and love they provided for Susan.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Options in Community Living, 22 N Second St, Madison, WI 53704.

Susan is survived by her mother, Lois Pieper, brother, Todd Pieper (Cindy), nephew, Timothy Pieper of Prairie du Sac, and her many friends at Options in Community Living.

She is preceded in death by her father Clifford Pieper.

A Celebration of Susan’s Life with be announced at a later date.

“I was born to learn and love like everyone else. My body was imperfect, but my Spirit needed no help. I was born to give to you-with and opened hand and an open heart. I have been the strongest soul you’ll ever know, though I didn’t look the part. I as born to teach you hope, faith, patience, and empathy. I was here to lift you up.”