Susan B. Rakow, age 66, of Avoca, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The Richland Hospital following a brief battle with lung cancer.

Susan was born on May 25, 1953 in Madison to Charles and Jane (Anderson) Zifka and attended Madison East High School. She married Charles “Charlie” Rakow of Avoca on October 13, 1975. The couple farmed on the Rakow Family Farm near Avoca their entire married life. Susan also worked at Walnut Hollow for many years. Her greatest joy was time spent with her daughter, Shannon and her grandchildren. She enjoyed her many trips with Shannon especially to Door County.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie on January 10, 2013; her parents and Charlie’s parents, James and Loretta Rakow.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Shannon (David) Hermanson Jr. of Dodgeville; four grandchildren, Jorden Hermanson, Cole King and Charles and Lacy Hermanson; her brother, Bruce (Pat) Zifka of Libertyville, IL; a special sister-in-law, Marge Neumaier; a special nephew, Bob Knight as well as other nieces, nephews and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

