BARNEVELD – Susan Ann Helgeson, age 74, of Barneveld, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.

She was born on May 17, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Blanche (Anderson) Harris.

Susan graduated from Barneveld High School. She married James “Jim” Helgeson on October 16, 1965, at Perry Lutheran Church.

Susan worked for the Gonstead Clinic Seminar, Madison Newspapers and Deer Valley Lodge over the years. She was a member of Perry Lutheran Church and the Barneveld Homemakers.

Susan enjoyed trips to Ho-Chunk with her sister and going to football, basketball and baseball games. She was an avid bowler with an all-time high score of 298 and is remembered at making a half-court shot during halftime at one of Konni’s basketball games. Susan was an excellent cook and her meatballs and potatoes will be missed by her loved ones. Her greatest joy was her family, especially the time spent with her grandson, Kasey.

Susan is survived by her husband, James; children, Kim (Chris Piontkowski) Helgeson, Shawn (Becky Murphy) Helgeson and Konni Helgeson; grandson, Kasey Helgeson; sister, Sandra Marty; brother, William (Patty) Harris; brother-in-law, Pete Kiel; and sister-in-law, Karen Helgeson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Harris Jr.; brothers-in-law, Paul Helgeson and Skip Marty; and sister-in-law, Janet Kiel.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Susan’s family to be designated at a later date.

