Survey: Only 30% of parents will vaccinate children under 5 ‘as soon as possible,’ ahead of impending FDA approval

Local doctors debunk vaccine misinformation, say kids are more likely to get myocarditis from COVID than its shot

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– One week from now, Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children under the age of 5 will be considered by the FDA for nationwide rollout, meaning it could be available in Wisconsin by the end of the month. While doctors say the vaccine will be a huge relief for families that have been waiting to protect their youngest kids, some parents- even those who received the vaccine themselves- remain hesitant.

A new Kaiser Family Foundation survey found only 30% of parents plan to vaccinate their kids as soon as possible, citing age and safety are their top concerns.

“I think some parents are waiting to see other kids getting vaccinated and to see the vaccine become more mainstream for this age group,” explained Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Vice President of Ambulatory Services.

Kharbat’s concern is the vaccine has yet to become mainstream for another age group: 5 to 11-year-olds. As of February 1st, one in three had received one dose.

“The fact that kids under 5 have no protection against COVID when it comes to a vaccine is a problem,” he added.

Kharbat says that, yes, kids are less likely to die; but they’re still getting infected in large numbers. 10.6 million have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and 287 children under the age of 5 have died.

“We still don’t know everything there is to know about COVID, these long-COVID symptoms, and what other impacts there will be,” explained Dr. David Ottenbaker, Kharbat’s colleague at SSM. “The bottom line is, these are very safe vaccines.”

While long-term effects are another concern for parents, as well as the rare heart defect myocarditis, Ottenbaker says kids are actually 10 times more likely to get that condition as a result of COVID, not its vaccine.

If/once approved by the FDA, children under 5 will only receive 3 micrograms of the Pfizer vaccine, which is 1/10th the dose adults are given.

“These vaccines are important, they’re safe, and if I had children that age, I’d definitely go forward and get them vaccinated,” said Ottenbaker.

Neither SSM or UW Health clinics are currently scheduling vaccine appointments for children under 5, but Kharbat has several meetings this week to discuss eventual rollout.

In the meantime, everyone 5 & up can (and is encouraged!) to get vaccinated. Click here to make your initial, second shot, or booster appointment today.

