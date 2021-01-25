Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

Associated Press by Associated Press

J. Scott Applewhite FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor's office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.

The justices on Monday threw out Trump’s challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel.

The high court also ordered the lower court rulings thrown out as well and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot now that Trump is no longer in office.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.