Supreme Court challenger: Accept ballots through Monday

Judge Jill Karofsky

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful Jill Karofsky is urging state election officials to tell local clerks count absentee ballots received through Monday in spite of a U.S. Supreme Court order.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that clerks can count only absentee ballots they received on election day April 7 or ballots postmarked April 7.

Karofsky asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday to direct clerks to count any ballot they receive through Monday. She argues that many clerks received ballots Wednesday and Thursday without postmarks and ballots mailed in rural areas on April 7 may not have been postmarked until Wednesday.

