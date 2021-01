Supporting MMoCA with a virtual 5K

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a virtual 5K starting Friday to raise money for the downtown staple. MMoCA board member Brett Newcomb joins Live at Four to talk about how you can get involved.

