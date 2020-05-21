Support local lakes this summer by getting outside this June

What you need to know about the Loop the Lake virtual ride

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — People are encouraged to support clean and healthy lakes in Dane County by getting outside the third week of June.

The Clean Lakes Alliance is hosting its annual “Loop the Lake” bike ride a little differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People are encouraged to bike, walk, run, canoe or simply move in honor of Dane County’s lakes from June 15 to June 21.

Participants can choose their own course and are encouraged to share photos and videos of their adventure using #LooptheLake on social media.

All registered participants will receive a t-shirt. You can find out how to register by visiting this link.

Event proceeds support the Clean Lakes Alliance’s work to protect and improve our lakes through on-the-ground projects, educational programs and water quality monitoring.

News 3 Now is a sponsor of this event.

