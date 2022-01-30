Superintendent issues statement after shooting at Beloit Memorial High School

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser issued a statement Sunday, following a shooting at a local school.

Police said a man was shot Saturday in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am by the senseless act of violence that occurred last night following a basketball game,” Keyser said Sunday. “Violence of any kind is devastating for our community.”

The district is cooperating with the Beloit Police Department during its investigation and will provide resources to assist students and staff. The district’s student services team will also be on campus Monday to help students and staff.

“They are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance,” Keyser said. ” Please encourage your child to take advantage of these supports.”

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

You can read Dr. Keyser’s statement in its entirety below

Superintendent

School District of Beloit

