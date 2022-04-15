SuperCharge! to open juice bar on State Street

SuperCharge! Juice Bar and Urban Farm is teaming up with recently opened Sookie’s Veggie Burgers to bring customers smoothies and juices along with Sookie’s burgers.

With this new juice bar opening, SuperCharge! is closing its East Washington Avenue for juices, smoothies and food service, according to a Facebook post. They are still open for microgreen pickup.

With more than 60 local vendors and 40 types of greens, SuperCharge! has many smoothie, juice or tea options. All the produce is nutrient dense, and is made with 100% renewable energy.

SuperCharge! offers juices like Morning Celery — which is pure celery juice — to smoothies like the Power Plant that includes eight different fruits and vegetables.



The new SuperCharge! location at Sookie’s will be open the first week of May. From then on, all pickups, deliveries and juice bar services will be handled at 502 State St.



Sustainability and healthy eating is also a big part of Sookie’s business model, which offers an all-vegan menu and biodegradable packaging.