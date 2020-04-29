‘Super happy’: Pet groomers prepare to reopen Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. – Starting Wednesday, some businesses deemed non-essential in Wisconsin will be able to reopen, including pet groomers.

Tabby & Jack’s, with four locations in the Madison area, has been able to keep retail and daycare services open, but like other similar businesses, has been cut off from grooming during the pandemic.



“There haven’t been a lot of options for owners other than buy clippers and give it a shot,” Salon Manager Kelsey Keyes said. “It’s been challenging to receive calls or emails from owners that are just desperate.”

Keyes said if pets go too long between grooming appointments, it can cause a number of issues, including overgrown nails and matted fur, and this time of year, some dogs need their winter coat removed.

While owners can try trimming nails or fur on their own, some aren’t capable of handling large or quick-moving pets, and Keyes is worried about the dogs who have gone too long without a trim.

“Those dogs are uncomfortable, and they’re matted and they might have underlying skin issues underneath, so that’s pretty much the primary reason we’ve been so worried about not being deemed essential or not being open,” she said. “Just knowing I have (a dog) myself, knowing they’re not being taken care of is hard.”

The emergency order from Gov. Tony Evers is putting pet groomers like those at Tabby & Jack’s in the clear starting Wednesday.

“We’re ready to open tomorrow. We’re fully booked tomorrow and Thursday and Friday and Saturday and Sunday and so on for at least a couple more weeks,” Keyes said. “We have been getting ready since March 24, basically.”

That includes adding another grooming room to keep groomers separated, stacking appointments so clients don’t arrive at the same time and planning online payment and curbside pickup so the only thing coming in the store is the pet. Keyes said the salon already grooms just one dog at time straight through the process, so they haven’t had to do any major restructuring to their scheduling policies to fit with the Governor’s order.



Keyes said she was “super happy” when she learned grooming services could resume.

“We are super excited, and I was happy to tell my staff and other groomers they could come back to work,” she said.

All Breed Pet Parlor’s owner, Laura Thompson said it’s “delightful news,” and while scheduling appointments is keeping her busy, she’s open to new clients.

The owner of Goochi Poochi in Verona, Dianne O’Donnell is excited to open Wednesday, as well.

“My phone exploded yesterday,” O’Donnell said. “It was crazy.”

The emergency order signed Monday will also allow curbside drop-off of goods for upholstery businesses and small engine shops, among other businesses. Outdoor recreational rentals — including boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs — will be able resume operations. All automatic and self-service car washes will also be allowed to reopen, as well.

