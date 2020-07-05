Sunday morning fire on Madison’s east side displaces residents

Stephen Cohn

Photo Credit: Michael Martin

MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side Sunday morning displaced a house’s residents.

According to an incident report, firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Manley Street around 11 a.m. after reports of a house on fire.

Officials said the first units on scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

The report said the fire was put out by 11:07 a.m. Firefighters rescued a cat from the home’s basement.

Madison fire said the cause of the incident is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported and all pets were accounted for.



