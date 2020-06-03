Sun Prairie woman arrested on suspicion of seventh-offense OWI

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a Sun Prairie woman on suspicion of OWI on Tuesday after she reportedly crashed into a trailer that was connected to a truck in the 4400 block of Milwaukee Street.

According to an incident report, 43-year-old Amy M. Aiken crashed into the trailer around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The owner of the truck went over to see if the woman was okay. The truck owner told police that the woman appeared to try driving away despite the fact that her air bags were deployed.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

