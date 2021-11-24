Sun Prairie reminds residents of winter parking rules

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — We are a week away from December, and officials in Sun Prairie want to make sure residents are reminded of the winter parking rules that will soon begin.

From December 1 to March 31, Sun Prairie does not allow parking on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. every day. People who park on the snow route overnight will be fined $50, even if there is not snow on the ground. Snow routes are marked by signs along those streets. There is also a full list of streets on the snow route here.

Additionally, alternate side parking on Wyoming Street — which started on November 15 — also runs through March 31.

The City of Sun Prairie may also declare a snow emergency when 3 inches or more of snow falls, meaning parking on any city street is not allowed until the snow emergency has been canceled. Sun Prairie Police and the City of Sun Prairie will post a notice on their website if a snow emergency is declared.

You can see a map of the city’s snow route below.