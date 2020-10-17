Sun Prairie Walmart to transform parking lot into ‘Gameday Marketplace’

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Walmart in Sun Prairie is planning to transform its parking lot into a ‘Gameday Marketplace’ start this weekend.

According to a news release, the Walmart at 1905 McCoy Road will have a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $5,000 check presentation to the Chamber of Commerce. The release said local businesses and food trucks will be on-site, while other events will be socially distanced.

The marketplace starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs until 5 p.m. It will also happen again on Oct. 24, 30 and 31.

