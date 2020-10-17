Sun Prairie Walmart parking lot ‘Gameday Marketplace’ cancelled

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Plans to transform the Sun Prairie Walmart parking lot into a “Gameday Marketplace” this weekend have been cancelled due to high winds and weather concerns.

According to a news release, the Walmart at 1905 McCoy Road planned to have a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $5,000 check presentation to the Chamber of Commerce.

