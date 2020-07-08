Sun Prairie to unveil statue, rename street in honor of fallen fire captain

Capt. Cory Barr

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The City of Sun Prairie is expected to unveil a statue and memorial Friday in honor of the firefighters who assisted during 2018’s downtown explosion.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison told News 3 Now the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and last for about a half hour.

Officials said the statue will be of a firefighter whose hands are holding the helmet of Fire Captain Cory Barr, who was killed after responding to the gas leak that caused the explosion in July 2018. Part of Angell Street will also be renamed “Barr Street” as a tribute to the late fire captain.

Garrison said the community raised over $29,000 for the statue and memorial’s construction, with about $15,000 coming from donations.

Masks will be required at the event, and those who attend will be divided into groups of 25 to enforce social distancing during the pandemic. Officials are encouraging the public to watch the event through a livestream on the fire department’s Facebook page if possible.

Garrison said the statue and memorial captures the idea of “Sun Prairie Strong,” a message the city continues to echo and embody two years after the explosion.

