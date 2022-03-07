Sun Prairie to host nationally-recognized EMS leadership workshop

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A nationally-recognized leadership workshop for EMS workers is coming to Sun Prairie.

The “Beyond the Street” workshop will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on May 19 and 20.

Attendees learn important leadership skills such as time management, data analysis, and corrective action by participating in lectures, case studies, and role-playing.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for all EMS agencies in Dane County to invest in their people,” Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said in a statement. “Sun Prairie EMS is proud to be the local host for this valuable training.”

The workshop is organized by EMS consulting and training firm Fitch & Associates.

