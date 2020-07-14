Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest to host drive-thru alternative

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie city leaders announced Tuesday that the 2020 Sweet Corn Festival will still be happening this year, but with a twist.

This year, the festival will be held in a drive-thru format to help visitors adhere to social distancing and safety guidelines. The event will take place Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests will be able to buy sweet corn, drinks and other products from local restaurants by driving to Angell Park, placing their order and paying. Orders will be put in their trunks once they make it to the end of the line.

A local radio station, 103.5 The Sun Community Radio will be broadcasting live from the event with updates from the event.

The first 500 cars that make it through the line will receive gift bags from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Potosi Brewery brewed a special batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner specifically for the event. Some of the proceeds from the beer will be donated to the charities that lost money due to the traditional festival being canceled.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be split evenly between the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, American Legion Post 333, Exhange Club of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus and Sun Prairie Lions Club.

More information about the event is available here.

