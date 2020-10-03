Sun Prairie schools to continue virtual learning for grades 3-12 through January

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Area School District will continue with virtual learning for grades three through 12 until at least January.

The district held a meeting Monday and presented its second quarter plan to the Board of Education and Sun Prairie community.

“While other school districts have experienced a rollercoaster of decision-making in their reopening plans, the SPASD has steadily and safely served our kids and families while adhering to the Public Health Madison Dane County metrics to guide decisions for reopening,” the district said in a statement. “Still, the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year is another checkpoint we must pass through as we navigate our journey in appropriately responding to this pandemic.”

Grades three through 12 will continue virtual learning for the second quarter through Jan. 22, as recommended by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The district is also looking to transition to a hybrid model of instruction for grades K-2 sometime during the second quarter.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.