Sun Prairie schools to adjust mask requirements by grade level

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie school officials are telling parents the district’s guidance on wearing masks in class will change based on grade level once Dane County’s indoor mask order expires next week.

In an e-mail to parents and guardians Tuesday, the district outlined its plans, but unlike some districts that have announced they will be lifting their mandates or making masks optional, some Sun Prairie students will still be required for younger students.

Beginning March 1, masks will not be required for students in Grades 6 through 12, but will still be strongly recommended. Masks will also no longer be required in spaces across the district where only adults are present, and will not be required for spectators at athletic events or performances.

Masks will still be required for elementary school settings. Those requirements will turn into strong recommendations one week after spring break, beginning April 4.

Masks will also still be required when riding school buses or district vehicles through at least March 18, when in a health office when displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or when returning early (days 6-10) from isolation after a positive COVID-19 test.

“We appreciate everyone’s continued understanding of the difficult decisions involved in this pandemic. We have striven for a balanced approach that is reasonable and responsibly mitigates risk,” district officials said in their letters to parents.

Sun Prairie is the latest district to announce its plans for when the countywide mask order expires on March 1. Verona schools announced Monday their requirement will be lifted, while the Madison Metropolitan School District has yet to provide their plans.

