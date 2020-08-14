Sun Prairie School District, youth basketball association share support for family of 11-year-old shooting victim

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Youth Basketball Association is sharing their love and support for Anisa Scott, one of their players who was shot in Madison this week.

The organization shared a statement from Anisa’s coach, Jen Rae, on Facebook, describing her as “a bright and energetic girl.. With such a love for life.”

The youth basketball association wrote that they’re thinking of Anisa and her family during this incredibly difficult time.

The Sun Prairie School District and new Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins also sent out statements offering condolences to the girl’s family and showing support for students, families and staff.

Anisa was an incoming 6th grader at Prairie View Middle School and had previously attended Horizon Elementary School.

