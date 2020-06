Sun Prairie police warn of ‘potentially armed suspect,’ ask public to avoid area

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police have warned of a “potentially armed subject” Monday night, officials said.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area of South Musket Ridge and Sweet Grass Drive until further notice.

No other information is available at this time.

