Sun Prairie police searching for alleged armed burglary suspects

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police are looking for two people who allegedly entered a west side home Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m., and police said the suspects were armed.

According to investigators, the suspects were checking homes for unlocked doors. When they found one, they entered the home. There was no interaction between the suspects and residents.

Police are asking residents to make sure all doors, including the garage service door, are locked.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

