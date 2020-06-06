Sun Prairie police searching for a man involved in Cabela’s window damage

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Police Department are searching for a man who damage the front window of Cabela’s store Friday evening.

According to incident report, at 10:14 p.m. a police officer was patrolling the lot located at 1350 Cabela Drive and observed the front window of the store was damage.

Officials said video surveillance from the store shows the suspect grabbing a large stone and throwing it at the front window three to four times before leaving the parking lot on foot.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with a black face mask, the report said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or any other information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.



