Sun Prairie Police respond to looting at Target

Melissa Parish

Sun Prairie Police responded to reports of looting at a Target Store Sunday night.

Police asked residents to avoid the Target at 660 S Grand Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday night due to an active situation.

Police say a group broke into the store and began looting around 10:43 p.m. Sunday.

Police say it involved about 10 to 12 vehicles in the parking lot.

The scene is no longer active.

One police cruiser was damaged as a car drove away. Officers on scene say a car hit the cruiser. They say police chased the car to DeForest and stopped it with spike strips near the northbound ramp on Interstate 94 at Highway 51. Two people were arrested.

Store merchandise was also scattered in the parking lot.

Anyone with information should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.

