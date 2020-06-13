Sun Prairie police respond to armed robbery at gas station

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday morning.

According to an news release, the incident happened at the BP Gas Station at 4711 County Road around 2 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect entered the gas station and displayed a silver handgun to the employee. Police said the employee was able to get to a safe place behind a locked door.

The suspect left the gas station with undisclosed items from the store.

Police described the suspect as a thin black male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark face mask. The firearm was described as a silver color with a black handle, the report said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

