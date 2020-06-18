Sun Prairie police investigating shots fired overnight

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police in Sun Prairie say they’re investigating reports of gun shots Wednesday night.

The shots were reported at 10:22 p.m. in the area of the 900 block of North Pine Street. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle parked in a driveway had several bullet holes in it.

Police say the suspects were gone before officers arrived at the scene, but they believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

