Sun Prairie police investigating car vs. pedestrian accident

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating a car vs. pedestrian accident Tuesday night.

Officials said the incident happened near the intersection of West Main St. and Clarmar Drive at about 9:30 p.m.

The public has been asked to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.