Sun Prairie police determine location of fatal shooting after victim dropped off at Madison clinic

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police believe a man was shot on the west side of the city before being dropped off at a Madison clinic Tuesday afternoon.

A 29-year-old man had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest when he arrived at UW Health Union Corners Clinic. He later died at a Madison hospital.

Madison police were able to determine the shooting occurred in Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Police Department is leading the homicide investigation.

Sun Prairie police said their investigation led them to the 200 block of Broadway Dr.. Officers believe the shooting took place in this area, according to Lt. Ryan Cox with SPPD.

Detectives are working to identify suspects and determine a motive for the shooting. Police said there is no danger to the public and are calling the shooting an isolated incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300. People can also report information to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

