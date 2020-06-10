Sun Prairie police continue search for suspect accused of firing shots outside bar

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Police Department is continuing its search for the suspect in a shooting last month.

On May 27, the news release said a Sun Prairie home was hit by a bullet fragment after a man fired shots outside of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille.

Police said there was a disturbance at the bar on 920 W. Main St. after reports of a man who fired three to five shots from a handgun outside the parking lot. Officials said the man later got into his vehicle and drove away before police arrived. Several people were in the parking lot during the incident, but police said no one was hurt.

Officials have identified the suspect as Totoxsy Randle, 37, of Sun Prairie. Police said Randle is being sought on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

