Man arrested in Sun Prairie after report of shots fired

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — An area near downtown Sun Prairie was closed off to the public Sunday night as police investigated a report of shots fired.

According to an incident report, police responded to the 100 block of South Bird Street around 7:15 p.m.

The report said two rifle rounds were fired into the ground during a disturbance between multiple people.

Police said there are no reports of injures, but a 25-year-old Sun Prairie man was taken into custody. Shawn Jenkins was arrested on suspicion of one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of disorderly conduct while armed.

The area of South Bird and Lothe streets was closed off until around 9 p.m.

Anyone with more information on the shots fired report is asked to contact Sun Prairie police.

