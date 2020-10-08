Sun Prairie police ask public to avoid downtown due to gas leak

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police are asking the public to avoid downtown area due to a gas leak.

The gas leak is located near the intersection of Angell and Church streets.

Police shared an alert online at 2:06 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

