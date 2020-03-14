Sun Prairie police arrest two juveniles following foot pursuit

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

File photo

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police arrested two juveniles Friday evening following a brief foot pursuit.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department, the search took place near Wetmore Park. Police advised residents to stay inside during the search.

Law enforcement officials recovered a weapon in connection with the search.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments