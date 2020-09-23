Sun Prairie police: 4 teens arrested after stealing wallet at Kwik Trip, car

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police arrested four teens Tuesday following a report of a stolen wallet at a Kwik Trip, which then led police to investigate a stolen car.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, officers received a report of a wallet theft at the Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of West Main Street shortly before 10 a.m.

An incident report said an officer assigned the call obtained a description of the vehicle in question, which was a silver Lexus reported stolen out of Middleton. The release said the vehicle was found by another Sun Prairie officers in the parking lot of East Towne Mall.

Police said the officer pulled behind the vehicle, which was occupied by the driver, who then backed into the officer’s squad car, resulting in minor damage to the squad. The suspect vehicle then drove off from the scene.

Officials said officers did not chase after the vehicle and stayed in the parking lot. Minutes later, three males who matched the description of the subjects who participated in the wallet theft at Kwik Trip exited the mall. The officer attempted to make contact with the three subjects, who all ran off, according to the release. Madison police assisted in apprehending the three males near East Towne Mall. A handgun was recovered on one of the males.

About an hour later, police said the suspect vehicle was seen driving quickly in the mall’s parking lot. Police said the car nearly hit a pedestrian and ended up crashing into a tree near the intersection of Thierer Road and East Towne Boulevard. The driver then ran off before being apprehended by police.

The four teens arrested were Damian Trujillo-Kolman, 17, who was charged on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as two counts of reckless driving, hit and run property damage and felony bail jumping. Isiah Ali, 19; Codey Williamson, 17; and a 15-year-old male were also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Police said their investigation is “active and fluid” and more criminal charges are forthcoming. Anyone with information is asked to contact police’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

