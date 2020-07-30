Sun Prairie officers involved in traffic stop prior to fatal crash cleared of criminal wrongdoing, DOJ says

Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of Gonzalo Andres via Facebook

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie police officers who were involved in a traffic stop prior to a vehicle crash that killed two people and injured two others have been cleared of any wrong criminal doing, according to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers with the Sun Prairie Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Beech Street at Davison Drive the morning of June 26. Police said that as an officer approached on foot, the vehicle drove away at a high speed.

Officials said the vehicle crashed roughly three blocks away on Ruby Lane near the Main Street intersection. It then caught on fire, killing two passengers and injuring two other occupants.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it will not share the investigative file for the incident, which is contrary to the DOJ’s usual practice.

Officials said the incident is still under investigation.

